Chargers QB Justin Herbert Day-To-Day Following Rib Injury by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Per Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is listed as day-to-day with a rib cartilage fracture.

Justin Herbert has fractured rib cartilage, per Brandon Staley. Herbert is "day-to-day." — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) September 16, 2022

This is amazing news for the Chargers following a scary display on Thursday night against the Chiefs where he exited the game following a hit to his midsection. Herbert ended up returning to and finishing the game but looked to be in discomfort for the remainder. Other reports stated that Herbert could be back at practice next week.

The third-year signal-caller will have ample time to get back to full health with nine days until their Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is a situation to monitor throughout next week as Herbert looks to avoid any missed time. If he cannot go against Jacksonville, Chase Daniel will likely get the nod.

Los Angeles Chargers AFC West Odds

The Los Angeles Chargers currently have the second-shortest odds at +260 to win the AFC West on the FanDuel Sportsbook.