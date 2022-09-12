Chargers WR Keenan Allen (Hamstring) to Undergo MRI by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Los Angeles Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen is set to undergo an MRI on his injured hamstring.

#Chargers WR Keenan Allen will have an MRI on his hamstring after being ruled out yesterday, source said. Given the quick turnaround, missing Thursday vs. the #Chiefs makes sense, but tests today will determine the full extent of the injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2022

On Sunday, Allen suffered the injury in the second quarter of LA’s 24-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Before exiting, the 30-year-old recorded a team-leading four catches for 66 yards.

Speaking with reporters following the game, Allen said he does not think the injury is serious. However, with the Chargers scheduled to play Thursday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the five-time Pro Bowler can be viewed as highly questionable.

According to ESPN’s Stephania Bell, “The biggest concern for NFL athletes with a mild hamstring injury is it turning into a more severe hamstring injury. Playing four days from now could be a risky proposition.”

Should Allen ultimately be ruled out, Mike Williams would become the No. 1 option in the passing game, with Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter seeing more opportunity. Stay tuned.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Chargers as +3.5 road underdogs on the spread and +150 on the moneyline.