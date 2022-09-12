Chargers WR Keenan Allen Listed as DNP For Monday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) was listed as a DNP for team practice on Monday, per PFF’s Ari Meirov.

The #Chargers did not practice today, but they have to submit an estimated practice report because they play on Thursday night vs. KC: If there was a practice, WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) and CB JC Jackson (ankle) would not have been out there.



Two key players to monitor. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2022

The Chargers didn’t practice on Monday but had to send in an injury report since they play on Thursday Night Football this week. Allen would be a brutal loss just ahead of a pivotal road matchup with the divisional foe Kansas City Chiefs. If he cannot suit up, Mike Williams and the emerging DeAndre Carter should see some uptick in volume.

In 2021, Allen made 106 receptions on 157 targets for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns. Keep an eye out for the upcoming injury reports from Los Angeles to see if Allen will practice throughout the shorter week.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds

The Los Angeles Chargers are 3.5-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, with the total set at 54.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.