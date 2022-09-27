Chicago Bulls PG Lonzo Ball Addresses Knee Injury by SportsGrid 58 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Chicago Bulls enter the 2022-23 NBA season without the services of point guard Lonzo Ball, who is set to undergo a second surgery on his injured left knee and be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks.

After undergoing an initial procedure in January, Ball was given an approximately 6-8 week recovery period. However, the former second overall pick has experienced numerous setbacks, and there remains vast uncertainty over when he will be healthy enough to return to the floor.

On Tuesday, Ball addressed the injury with the media, saying, “I really can’t run or jump. There’s a range of 30 to 60 degrees when my knee is bent that I have no force, and I can’t catch myself. Until I can do those things, I can’t play. I did rehab, it was getting better, but it was not to a point where I could actually go out there and run full speed or jump. So, surgery’s the next step.”

In the meantime, head coach Billy Donovan has yet to announce Ball’s replacement in the starting five, with Goran Dragic, Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, and Alex Caruso all seemingly in the mix.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bulls at -172 odds to make the playoffs.