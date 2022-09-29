College Football Coaching Hot Seat, Who's Next to Be Fired?

Karl Dorrell, Colorado (2/1)

Bryan Harsin, Auburn (9/4)

David Shaw, Stanford (3/1)

Jeff Scott, South Florida (5/1)

Ken Niumatalolo, Navy (9/1)

Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri (12/1)

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern (12/1)

Steve Sarkisian, Texas (14/1)

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M (20/1)

Scott Satterfield, Louisville (22/1)

Mack Brown, North Carolina (25/1)

I have some thoughts.

For starters, Northwestern is not firing Pat Fitzgerald. Maybe if the Wildcats finish 1-11 this season and 1-11 next season, and 1-11 in the season after that. Maybe.

Navy and Stanford are not the types of institutions to fire their head coaches in-season, so Ken Niumatalolo and David Shaw are safe through the end of November. Similarly, North Carolina isn’t going to do Mack Brown dirty like that.

While Texas and Texas A&M would have no qualms with a quick trigger, Steve Sarkisian will get at least two full seasons, and Jimbo Fisher has one of the most unfirable contracts in college football (for now).

Despite coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to Auburn with an impending blowout to Georgia this Saturday, you’d think Eliah Drinkwitz has a path to keeping his job at Missouri with a solid finish. That leaves the foursome of Karl Dorrell (Colorado), Bryan Harsin (Auburn), Jeff Scott (South Florida), and Scott Satterfield (Louisville).

While I’m not rooting for anyone to lose their job, I’d be surprised if Scott and Satterfield make it to next year, but I’d be SHOCKED if either Dorrell or Harsin did.

The Colorado Buffaloes look like the worst Power 5 program and inspired FanDuel to post a regular season wins total of 0.5 on Dorrell’s team a week and a half ago. How he survived that was surprising. As for Harsin, all indications are that the influencers (read: money) want him out. Pronto.

Withandhaving already received their pink slips before the calendar flipped to October, which college football coach could be next on the chopping block?