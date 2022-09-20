Colts HC Frank Reich Confident in QB Matt Ryan by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After moving on from last year’s starter Carson Wentz, the Indianapolis Colts hoped that former Atlanta Falcons great Matt Ryan would solve their perennial quarterback woes. While that could still be the case, the early results have not been promising.

Through two games, the Colts are winless (0-1-1), with Ryan tossing one touchdown, four interceptions and posting a rating of 63.9.

Despite the 37-year-old’s struggles, head coach Frank Reich remains confident in the veteran.

“What I love about Matt is that he takes responsibility,” said Reich. “He’s the leader. I could not be happier that he’s our quarterback. He’s an elite leader, and I really believe he can be an elite player in this offense. We’ve all got to pull it together. We all have got to carry our own weight, each one of us, including him and everybody on that offense.”

Ryan’s Colts will look to right the ship when they square off with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a tough Week 3 tilt.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Indy as +6.5 home underdogs on the spread and +235 on the moneyline.