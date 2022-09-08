Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Limited in Practice on Thursday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (ankle) was limited in practice on Thursday, per Ari Meirov of PFF.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was limited at practice today due to an ankle injury, but he told reporters it's nothing to be worried about. Prescott said he wore a new pair of shoes and that caused discomfort. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 8, 2022

As Meirov reported in the tweet, Prescott told reporters that his practice designation is not a concern for their Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prescott has been a reliable player for the Cowboys when it comes to availability over the years. If you remove the 2020 season where he suffered that gruesome leg injury, he has missed just one game in five seasons which came last year due to a calf injury.

In 2021, Prescott completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns, and ten interceptions in 16 games. Keep an eye out for his designation at practice on Friday as injury reports roll out in the afternoon.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 2.5-point underdogs on Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys with the total set at 50.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.