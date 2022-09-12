Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (Thumb) Out Several Weeks by SportsGrid 35 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a significant blow Monday as quarterback Dak Prescott is set to undergo surgery on his right thumb and will be out 6-8 weeks, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Dak Prescott is expected to have surgery Monday on a right thumb injury and miss 6-8 weeks, according to multiple sources. He will meet with the team’s hand specialist on Monday, but sources said he will have a pin and plate inserted to stabilize the joint. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 12, 2022

Prescott suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s lifeless 19-3 defeat after banging his hand on the helmet of Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett while attempting a pass. The 29-year-old left the game and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation, finishing the night just 14 of 29 passing for 134 yards and one interception.

“It’s very disappointing,” said Prescott. “But injuries happen. You can’t necessarily control it. It’s just unfortunate, obviously going to miss some time, not be there for my team. That’s what hurts more than anything, especially after the start we just put out there.”

Backup QB Cooper Rush is expected to take over starting duties in Prescott’s absence. In fantasy circles, all Cowboys skill players should be downgraded with Rush under center.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Dallas as +6.5 home underdogs on the spread and +245 on the moneyline ahead of Week 2’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.