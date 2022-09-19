Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz Likely Avoided Torn ACL

2 hours ago

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, who suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 20-17 upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, is believed to have avoided a torn ACL.

The injury forced Schultz to miss Dallas’ game-winning drive. He was able to walk off under his own power and attempted to return to the contest, only to last just two plays before limping to the Cowboys’ sideline.

Schultz finished the game with two catches for 18 yards.

The 26-year-old is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday.

While Schultz’s season does not appear to be in jeopardy, he still could be looking at a multi-week absence. 

It’s another potential blow to a Dallas team that is already down starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who is set to miss 4-6 weeks following hand surgery.

The Cowboys travel to New York to face the Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 3, where Dallas is currently three-point road underdogs courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

