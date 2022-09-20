Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz to Only Miss One Game? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer, tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) could be sidelined for just one week.

Jerry Jones is not sure if Dalton Schultz will be available this week vs. NY Giants. “The issue is whether he goes this week or not," the owner said on 105.3 The Fan. "I don’t look for this to be, my assessment is, it’s not long term.” — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 20, 2022

Schultz suffered what initially appeared to be a severe knee injury in Sunday’s 20-17 upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. However, an MRI revealed no significant damage, and the 26-year-old could return to the field sooner rather than later.

“The issue is whether he goes this week or not,” said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. “I don’t look for this to be, my assessment is, it’s not long term.”

Schultz has recorded nine catches for 80 yards on 13 targets in two games.

If the former Stanford standout is ultimately deemed inactive, backup tight end Jake Ferguson will likely be the next man up. Ferguson could be worth an add in fantasy football leagues for those Schultz owners looking for some insurance with Dallas set to play on Monday Night Football.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cowboys as +2.5 road underdogs on the spread and +120 on the moneyline for Week 3 against the New York Giants.