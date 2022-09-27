Dak Prescott Could Return to Cowboys for Week 5 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Dallas Cowboys could welcome their starting quarterback as early as Week 5 when they visit the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott showed me his thumb post stitch removal. No swelling. Healing. Tells me Cowboys/Rams week 5 is a game that he could possibly start. Get the sense he would go Sunday vs. Washington if he could but this will be a team/Dak decision to be smart — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 27, 2022

According to NFL Network reporter Jane Slater, Dak Prescott should be back sooner than later. The franchise QB showed Slater his thumb, and it looks to be on the healing side. While Week 5 seems like a more likely return, Dak is ready to hit the ground running this week against the Washington Commanders.

Prescott suffered a thumb injury in Week 1 when Dallas dropped the season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since going out, the Cowboys have been able to keep the ship afloat with two straight wins with Cooper Rush under center. Rush has helped Dallas to tight victories over the Cincinnati Bengals (20-17) and division rival, the New York Giants (23-16) last night on Monday Night Football.

While there’s a remote possibility Prescott suits up this week, expect Rush to lead the Cowboys against Washington. FanDuel Sportsbook has Dallas as a -3.5-point home favorite and -178 on the moneyline.