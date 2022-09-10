Dak Prescott Set to Play Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Dak Prescott has been cleared to play Sunday night for the Dallas Cowboys, Jori Epstein of USA Today reports.

Dak Prescott was a full participant in today's (light) Cowboys practice. No limitation on game status vs. Buccaneers. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 9, 2022

Prescott had to leave practice early Thursday due to an ankle injury, the same ankle that was surgically repaired after the 2020 season. If you believe head coach Mike McCarthy and Prescott, he left practice because his new cleats were not a good fit. Perhaps this is true, perhaps not. Either way, it does not matter as Dak is expected to start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Prescott and the Cowboys will have their work cut out as they deal with a depleted receiving corps. Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns during the offseason. Michael Gallup is out as he recovers from ACL surgery, and free agent addition James Washington is on injured reserve with a leg injury.