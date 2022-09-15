Dodgers-Giants: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV 'Friday Night Baseball' by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Longtime NL West rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are set to kick off a three-game weekend series on Apple TV Friday night.

The Dodgers are closing in on 100 wins and clinching the National League’s top seed, while the Giants have been a disappointment just one year removed from capturing the NL West.

Pitching should continue to favor the Dodgers in this series, but they’ll certainly have their hands full in this opening matchup. Logan Webb is expected to start for the Giants, while Dustin May will counter for the Dodgers.

Webb has posted a 13-8 record with a 2.88 ERA and 149 strikeouts, while May is 1-2 with a 4.29 ERA and 21 punchouts.

When and Where is Dodgers-Giants?

Dodgers: 98-44 | Giants: 69-74

Date: September 16, 2022, | First Pitch: 10:15 p.m. ET

Location: San Francisco, California | Stadium: Oracle Park

How to Watch Dodgers-Giants?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Dodgers-Giants

Moneyline: Dodgers | Giants

Run Line: Dodgers | Giants

Total: TBD

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Will the Dodgers Continue Dominance of NL West?

Even though Webb has been one of the more dominant starters in the National League, the Dodgers have been one of the few teams that have given him trouble. As a result, you can likely look towards a few Dodgers batters if you’re targeting player props in this game. In addition, the Dodgers are a much stronger team, which should make people turn in their direction on Friday.

Dodgers Projected Lineup:

2B Chris Taylor

RF Mookie Betts

3B Max Muncy

1B Freddie Freeman

DH Will Smith

LF Joey Gallo

CF Cody Bellinger

C Austin Barnes

SS Hanser Alberto

Starting Pitcher: Dustin May

Can the Giants Play Spoiler vs. Rival Dodgers?

There’s nothing the Giants would like to do more than hand the Dodgers some losses down the stretch, even if they don’t mean anything in the grand scheme. Webb has had a mixed bag of starts against the Dodgers, but he’s still been one of the most efficient in baseball, meaning it’s never a bad thing when he’s set to take the mound them.

Giants Projected Lineup:

RF LaMonte Wade

CF Mike Yastrzemski

2B Wilmer Flores

LF Joc Pederson

3B David Villar

SS Brandon Crawford

1B J.D. Davis

DH Willie Calhoun

C Austin Wynns

Starting Pitcher: Logan Webb