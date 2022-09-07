Dodgers, Phillies National League Best Bets for September 7 by SportsGrid 5 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.San Francisco Giants (+220) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-270) Total: 8.5 (O -110, U -110)

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to conclude their three-game series later this afternoon from Dodger Stadium. The Giants came out on top in Game 1 by a score of 7-4, while the Dodgers returned the favor last night with a 6-3 victory. These teams have a long history, but the Dodgers have done an excellent job of making it relatively one-sided this season, which isn’t surprising with their overall record of 93-42. After winning the NL West in 2021, the Giants have fallen off a cliff in 2022, specifically in the second half, owning a 65-69 record. The Dodgers own a 6-4 record over their past ten games, while the Giants are 4-6 over that same stretch of games. LA currently holds a 19-game lead in the NL West and has a comfortable advantage with the top overall record in MLB.

What shouldn’t come as a surprise is that the pitchers in this rubber match stand out on this slate of games. The visiting Giants are expected to send righthander Alex Cobb to the bump, while the Dodgers will be countering with veteran Clayton Kershaw. Cobb has pitched well and owns a 5-6 record, paired with a 3.58 ERA and 122 strikeouts, while Kershaw is 7-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 94 punchouts. As one of the best lefthanders of all time, Kershaw has found career success against the Giants, which should continue today. The Dodgers are currently large favorites on the moneyline at -270, and it’s understandable why they sit in this position, but that’s still not a price that makes any sense to consider.

There’s still some value on the Dodgers’ side. LA has been a juggernaut in the National League, and anytime you can get a reasonable price on their run line against an inferior opponent, it’s hard not to consider it. Targeting the Dodgers’ run line is something bettors should gravitate towards at a solid price of -128.

Best Bet: Dodgers run line (-128)

The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies are set to play Game 2 of a three-game series tonight from Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies opened the series yesterday night with a walk-off 3-2 victory and will look to build off that performance against a struggling Marlins squad. To say that Miami is struggling is probably putting it nicely, as they own a 1-9 record over their past ten games and have lost eight straight overall. Things haven’t been perfect regarding the Phillies, with a 4-6 record over that same stretch. This series couldn’t have come at a better time for Philadelphia, seeing as they’ll continue to face a team struggling more than they have. It’s understandable why the Phillies are a -184 favorite on the moneyline.

Even with the Phillies being sizable favorites tonight, the pitching matchup set to take place isn’t a great one, with two starters that haven’t posted banner numbers. The Marlins are expected to send lefthander Trevor Rogers to the mound, while the Phillies will be countering with Bailey Falter. The Marlins lefty is 4-10 with a 5.57 ERA and 88 strikeouts, while Falter is 3-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 52 punchouts. Rogers has allowed four earned runs in both his previous starts this season against the Phillies, which should bode well for them in this matchup. It’s hard to see the Marlins putting up much of a fight, and there’s some value on the Philadelphia side.

With the Phillies in the grind of a postseason race and the Marlins patiently waiting for their season to end, it’s hard to look away from the value the home side presents on the run line. The Phillies are priced at a nice plus-money number of +114 on the run line, which will be challenging to pass up on the board tonight.

Best Bet: Phillies run line (+114)