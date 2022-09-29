Dolphins-Bengals: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals are set to take the field for a compelling Thursday Night Football matchup from Paycor Stadium.Miami Dolphins (+160) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-190) Total: 47.5 (O -114, U -106)

It’s hard to find a lot of negatives with the Dolphins after victories against the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, which improved their record to 3-0. The same can’t be said for the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, who’ve struggled out of the gate, posting a 1-2 record. It’s no secret that Miami has the potential to be one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL this year, and the same could be said for the Bengals if they could figure out their offensive line issues. Through three games, Joe Burrow has received little protection in the pocket, while Tua Tagovailoa has seen a much-improved O-Line, and that’s helped him get the ball more frequently to his playmaking wide receivers. The Dolphins signal caller is currently questionable to play, but reports this morning suggest that he’s expected to suit up despite having a lingering back injury.

The visiting Dolphins enter this game as underdogs, with the Bengals sitting as 3.5-point home favorites. It’s hard to disagree with the oddsmakers, knowing that these teams are likely evenly matched despite their current records. Offensive tackle La’el Collins of the Bengals is listed as questionable. His presence protecting Burrow would go a long way in making bettors feel more comfortable with the Cincinnati side. With that in mind, it’s not hard to envision the Bengals winning with the Dolphins covering. Expect a field goal game, with the Bengals returning to .500 with a victory, ruining Miami’s undefeated September.

Best Bet: Dolphins +3.5 (-110)

On paper, both offenses have the potential to be top ten scoring teams in 2022, but the Bengals need to show more. This could be the squeaky wheel game for the Bengals offense, so be prepared for a potential shootout. With a short week, it’s not hard to see both defensive lines feasting and making life difficult on Burrow and Tagovailoa. The Dolphins’ offense has been clicking early on, but the Bengals offer a solid pass rush that’s helped keep them in games throughout September. As a result, both teams scoring in the low 20s is feasible. Looking towards the total at 47.5 leads in the direction of the under, which is priced at -106.

Best Bet: Under 47.5 (-106)

Game Pick: Bengals 24, Dolphins 21