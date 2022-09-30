Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Adamant Tua Tagovailoa was not Concussed Week 3 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Miami Dolphins are no longer undefeated, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-15 on Thursday Night Football. But, all anyone could talk about was the scary injury suffered by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was taken off the field on a stretcher and later diagnosed with a concussion.

Tagovailoa’s situation is even more upsetting for football fans who strongly believe that the 24-year-old was also concussed in Week 3’s victory over the Buffalo Bills and should not have taken the field.

McDaniel: "I have absolutely zero patience for or ever would put a player in harm's way. That's not what I'm about at all and no outcome of a game would" influence him "to be irresponsible" with a player's health. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) September 30, 2022

However, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel insists that was not the case, saying:

“I have absolutely zero patience for, or ever would put a player in harm’s way. That’s not what I’m about at all, and no outcome of a game would (influence me to be irresponsible with a player’s health).”

In the meantime, the NFLPA will continue investigating Miami’s handling of the situation and has vowed to pursue “every legal option.”

You can find the latest NFL odds and betting lines over on FanDuel Sportsbook.