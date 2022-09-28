Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill 'Interchangeable' No. 1 WRs? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The 3-0 Miami Dolphins arguably possess one of the NFL’s elite pass-catching duos in speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who rank third and second in receiving yards through three weeks. Waddle’s performance has been particularly eye-opening, as the second-year pro has looked every bit the part of a No. 1 receiver and far less like a player many expected would take a backseat to Hill.

“While the impact of Hill’s arrival in Miami can’t be understated, the reality is that the Dolphins have two receivers that are interchangeable as WR1,” said ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jaques. “Waddle’s usage last year was a travesty – this is more what Miami imagined when he was drafted last year. Teams are going to scheme their defenses around stopping Hill. Sometimes, that means he won’t put up the explosive numbers we saw in Week 2.”

Leading Miami in both target share (31%) and air yards share (41%), Waddle could outscore Hill by season’s end if defenses continue to key in on the latter.

