Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Has No Timetable for Return

3 hours ago

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reports he has no timetable for the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

McDaniel wasn’t willing to give a timetable for Tagovailoa’s return. The backlash has been hefty following the decision by team doctors to allow him to play on a short week after his alarming concussion-like symptoms on Sunday. Time will tell what his timetable is, but it feels safe to say that backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be under center next Sunday against the New York Jets.

In 2022, Tagovailoa has completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 1,035 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions in four games.

