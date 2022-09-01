Eagles Claim RB Trey Sermon Off Waivers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Philadelphia Eagles have claimed former San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon off waivers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Eagles claimed former 49ers’ RB Trey Sermon on waivers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022

Sermon disappointed in his lone season with the 49ers, featuring in just nine games and being largely ineffective within the offense. He was released by the team earlier in the week and will now join the mysterious backfield in Philadelphia.

Miles Sanders has struggled to cement himself as the primary back in the offense while Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell continue to jockey for position on the depth chart. Sermon isn’t likely a viable fantasy option in 2022, but time will tell if he can get his name into the mix within the team’s stable of backs.

In 2021, the former Niner saw 41 rushes for 167 yards and a touchdown in nine games with San Fran.

Philadelphia Eagles 2022 NFC East Odds

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have the second-shortest odds to win the NFC East in 2022 at +145 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.