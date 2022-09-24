Eagles-Commanders: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Philadelphia Eagles have come out firing through two weeks and will visit the Washington Commanders for a Week 3 NFC East clash.Philadelphia Eagles (-290) vs. Washington Commanders (+235) Total: 47.5 (O -110, U -110)

It would be difficult to say that the Philadelphia Eagles haven’t been the most surprising team to kick off the 2022 NFL season. There were higher expectations this year in Philadelphia, but they’ve looked flat-out dominant through two weeks and have already been getting some serious attention from bettors looking at their Super Bowl odds. Their defense looks improved and competent enough to keep them in games, while their offense looks about as electric as anyone’s in the NFL.

Regarding the Commanders, their offense has also been somewhat explosive through two weeks, but there are way more question marks about their defense than Philadelphia’s. Carson Wentz has looked fine at quarterback, but the issue with him is that he’s getting a lot of his points after the Commanders have already been down by a few scores, so they’ve primarily been put into passing situations and avoided the running game. That type of offense won’t fly against Philadelphia, knowing how good their interior defensive line and secondary have looked.

If the Eagles can bring the same intensity on defense we saw last week against the Minnesota Vikings, it could be a long afternoon for Wentz and company on offense. The Commanders look like a pretender through their first two games, and they should be exposed against the Eagles in this matchup. Philadelphia is listed as a 6.5-point road favorite, and most of the money has been landing in their direction on the spread. Looking at the numbers, 79% of bets and 86% of the handle have been back Philadelphia on the spread, while 58% of bets and 68% of the handle are on the Eagles on the moneyline. It’s not surprising to see the spread more populated in terms of interest, as the moneyline price doesn’t hold any value at -290.

The Eagles are a much better team and should show that on Sunday. As a result, targeting them to cover the spread makes a lot of sense in what has the potential to be a big Eagles victory.

Best Bet: Eagles -6.5 (-110)

It’s been difficult to stop the Eagles’ offense through two weeks, which has combined to score 62 points. Still, the Commanders haven’t been slouches either, tallying 56 points entering Week 3. Even though the Eagles’ defense let the Detroit Lions back into their Week 1 matchup, there’s too much talent on that side of the ball for Philadelphia, and they can make Wentz uncomfortable, making him prone to mistakes. It’s hard to see the Commanders being able to move the football at a consistent rate, which means the total set at 47.5 feels a little high. The sharps tend to agree with that sentiment, seeing as 42% of bets and 71% of the handle are on the under 47.5 in this contest. Targeting the under here is the direction that should be considered in this NFC East matchup.

Best Bet: Under 47.5 (-110)

Game Pick: Philadelphia 30, Washington 14