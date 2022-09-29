Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Missed Practice For Second Straight Day by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Atlanta Falcons could be without one of the key members of their offensive attack when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. According to Josh Kendall, Falcons beat writer for The Athletic, Cordarrelle Patterson missed practice for the second straight day after sitting for Wednesday’s session.

Cordarrelle Patterson was not at practice during the media viewing session today. Patterson sat out yesterday and was listed as "resting player/knee." — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) September 29, 2022

The team is saying Patterson is dealing with a knee issue and getting extra rest, but back-to-back DNPs should raise some alarm bells for his status this weekend.

The former Minnesota Viking has gotten off to a solid start to the season. Patterson leads the Falcons with 302 rushing yards on the season on 6.2 yards per attempt. The 31-year-old also has a pair of touchdown runs to go along with four catches for 28 yards.

If the versatile back can’t go, Tyler Allgeier is the next man up, while Avery Williams and Damien Williams would also be in the mix for carries.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Falcons as +1.5-point home dogs, and they are +104 on the moneyline.