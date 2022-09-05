Falcons RB Damien Williams to be Heavily Involved? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Scott Bair of AtlantaFalcons.com, running back Damien Williams is expected to be heavily involved in the team’s ground attack.

Per Bair, “You didn’t see him much in the preseason because the team wanted to make sure one of their primary runners didn’t take a ton of hits this summer. He’s a versatile talent who can run between the tackles and be an asset as a receiver out of the backfield, providing options and unpredictability when he’s in the game.”

Inking a one-year contract with the Falcons in the offseason, Williams has flown under the radar, primarily due to the presence of Cordarrelle Patterson, and 2022 fifth-rounder Tyler Allgeier.

While Atlanta will likely be playing from behind more often than not this season, Williams could carry some deep league appeal if he is able to secure the Falcons’ goal-line role.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Atlanta at +190 on the moneyline ahead of Week 1’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints.