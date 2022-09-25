Fantasy Football Injury Report: Notable Status Updates Before NFL Week 3 There are a handful of big-time contributors questionable by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Despite being just three weeks into the NFL season, the league-wide injury report seems to be a lengthy one with a handful of the top players having their respective statuses in question.

From Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner to New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara and a number of other players around the league, Week 3 already is presenting question marks. It’s likely that NFL fans looking to place a wager on the game and fantasy football managers all will want to know the latest before making their respective decisions.

We’ve compiled (and will continue to compile) some of the most noteworthy injury updates from various NFL reporters.

Not surprisingly, Justin Herbert is making a push to play through the pain. He’s a very competitive dude and doesn’t want to miss a game. He threw some yesterday and felt better but not all the way there. The #Chargers will see how he feels later today. https://t.co/dF36Wk9SV7 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 25, 2022

The Chargers medical team have “encouraged” Herbert to take the “long view” in weighing his decision.

The cartilage injury can last several weeks or several months. Rib protector can’t help with rotation when Herbert twists and throws.

And he plays football. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 25, 2022

Raiders’ RB Josh Jacobs, who flew separately from the team to Tennessee due to an illness and is listed as questionable for today, will work out in pregame warmups to determine his availability. There is optimism he will be ready to play, but no decision until pregame warmups. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2022

Patriots’ WR Jakobi Meyers, listed as questionable today due to a knee injury, is not expected to play vs. the Ravens, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2022

#Lions RB D’Andre Swift (ankle), TE T.J. Hockenson (hip), C Frank Ragnow (foot) and DE Aidan Hutchinson (thigh) – all listed as questionable – will play today at Minnesota, per sources.



Expect a bigger role for Swift, who had seven touches last week for 87 yards and a TD. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 25, 2022

#Bucs WRs Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee) & RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) are all listed as questionable and all expected to play today, source said. There is less optimism for WR Julio Jones (knee), who will test his injury in pregame to see if he can go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

#Saints QB Jameis Winston, who is questionable because of back and ankle injuries, is expected to play, sources say. As is RB Alvin Kamara, who missed last week. But QB Taysom Hill (rib) is not slated to be out there. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

#Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, dealing with a sternum injury, and CB Patrick Surtain, dealing with a shoulder injury, are both looking good to play, sources say. They'll work out pregame to be sure. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

Along with the expected return of JK Dobbins, #Ravens are slated to have star CBs Marlon Humphrey (groin) and Marcus Peters (knee) today vs. the #Patriots, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

#AZCardinals RB James Conner, listed as questionable with an ankle, will work out pregame, but there is optimism that he'll play today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

If you need any additional help setting your fantasy football lineup, be sure to check out NESN’s starts and sits before the Week 3 slate kicks off.