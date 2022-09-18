Fantasy Football Mangers Beware: Bills Wideout’s Status In Question Gabriel Davis might not play for the Bills on Monday night by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Fantasy football managers might want to make note of a late addition to the injury report with Buffalo Bills wideout Gabriel Davis now having his Week 2 status in question.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported Sunday afternoon that Davis suffered a sprained ankle on a non-contact play Saturday, and the Bills announced he was questionable entering Buffalo’s game on “Monday Night Football.” Garafolo explained how he thought Davis’ status was trending more toward the “doubtful side of questionable.”

Davis was listed among NESN’s players to start entering Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans prior to the wideout suffering the injury.

Given the report from Garafolo, it’s not a bad idea to have a contingency plan entering the slate of 4 p.m. ET games Sunday. Fantasy football owners who roster Davis will be happy to hear there are two Monday night games, though.

First, the Titans take on the Bills before the Minnesota Vikings face the Philadelphia Eagles in the nightcap.