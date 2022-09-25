Fantasy Football Starts, Sits For Patriots-Ravens Week 3 Matchup The Ravens have allowed a lot of yards through the air by Greg Dudek 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Let’s face it, the Baltimore Ravens are way more exciting from a fantasy perspective than the New England Patriots.

What fantasy owners wouldn’t want the electrifying Lamar Jackson quarterbacking their squad or wide receiver Rashod Bateman catching deep balls for scores. Even giving talented running back J.K. Dobbins a chance, who reportedly is expected to make his season debut Sunday, is an enticing move.

But there is actually some upside in starting a couple of Patriots players while there are also a couple players fantasy owners should steer clear of when making any last minute changes to their lineups.

Let’s take a look at who on the Patriots could make an impact in fantasy in Week 3.

Starts

Damien Harris, RB

The leading running back for the Patriots saw his workload increase from Week 1 to Week 2, and that trend should continue. It helps that Harris is averaging five yards per carry, and as long as he holds onto the football, he’s a terrific option for New England to finish off drives and get into the end zone against a leaky Ravens defense. While Harris isn’t a major factor in the passing game, Mac Jones has shown he will dump it down to Harris on occasion, giving the fourth-year back more chances to pick up fantasy points. Harris has just four receptions this season, but compared to the five catches he made in the entire 2020 season, it feels like a massive amount.

Nelson Agholor, WR

While Jakobi Meyers is Jones’ binky, the wide receiver’s status for Sunday’s game is somewhat in doubt due to injury. That should make fantasy owners, especially those who have Meyers, give the starting nod to Agholor. Agholor had his best game in a Patriots uniform last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers — six catches for 110 yards and a touchdown — as he has developed into a trusted option for Jones. The Ravens are allowing by far the most passing yards per game in the NFL thanks to an abysmal performance last week and Agholor should take advantage of it.

Sits

Hunter Henry, TE

After catching a career-high nine touchdowns last season, Henry has gotten off to a disappointing start this season. He really hasn’t even factored into New England’s offense, only being targeted four times through the first two games. So sure, maybe this is the matchup that Henry breaks out, but Jones at the moment seems more in tune with the wide receivers than the tight ends.

DeVante Parker, WR

Don’t expect a breakout game from Parker, either. He hasn’t inspired confidence in fantasy owners yet this season, either, making only one catch for nine yards. He’s been a bust thus far since the Patriots traded for him from the Miami Dolphins this offseason. While the Ravens have a porous secondary, this feels like the week Kendrick Bourne — he could even be a start option — fully gets out of the doghouse and supplants Parker.