Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

We’re only one week into the 2022 NFL season, so you shouldn’t be terribly concerned about your fantasy football roster if you stumbled in your first game of the campaign.

That said, you shouldn’t be totally complacent about the construction of your team, either.

Every fantasy football manager in the world should be checking out the waiver wire this week. Remember, the wire is going to become less and less robust with impactful players as the season rolls on, so you should take advantage of these early weeks when consistent point producers still are readily available.

As we head into Week 2, here are some players worthy of your consideration.

Quarterback: Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders (16.8%)

You’re probably not going to find many people out there who thought Wentz would be a top-three fantasy quarterback for the opening week of the season. But the veteran signal-caller put together a great Commanders debut, torching the Jacksonville Jaguars for 313 passing yards with four touchdowns in a Washington win. Wentz should be able to keep it rolling Sunday against the Detroit Lions, who had absolutely no answers for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Forget stashing in this case. Wentz should be viewed as a fantasy starter for Week 2.

Running Back: Jeff Wilson Jr., San Francisco 49ers (3.8%)

It won’t be very often that we recommend a running back who is coming off a performance of fewer than 30 yards. But it appears to be Wilson’s time to shine in San Francisco in wake of an injury to Elijah Mitchell, who’s expected to be sidelined for two months due to an MCL sprain. Wilson, who’s been with the 49ers since 2018, is plenty familiar with the system and head coach Kyle Shanahan seemingly can make it work with any running back. Not to mention, San Francisco’s Week 2 opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, had an awfully difficult time containing the Denver Broncos’ running back tandem Monday night.

Wide Receiver: Robbie Anderson, Carolina Panthers (37.6%)

So much for the idea that Anderson and Baker Mayfield wouldn’t be able to work well together. The veteran wide receiver collected five catches for 102 yards with a touchdown in Week 1, albeit in a losing effort. Anderson could be in line for another big game Sunday against a New York Giants team that features a so-so secondary. Playing in the Meadowlands also might bring out the best in the New Jersey native who played collegiate ball at nearby Temple. Anderson was a top-10 fantasy wideout in Week 1, so if he puts forth another big performance, he probably won’t see the waiver wire again.

Tight End: Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints (3.9%)

With Jameis Winston the unquestioned starting quarterback in New Orleans, many wondered where Hill would be able to find his touches. After all, Winston has Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave and all-world running back Alvin Kamara at his disposal. But Hill, who’s listed as a tight end in most fantasy outlets, saw plenty of action in Week 1 and made the most of his opportunities, rushing for 81 yards with a touchdown and adding a catch. New Orleans clearly values Hill’s skill set and there’s no reason to believe he’ll be glued to the bench any time soon. Considering how shallow the fantasy tight end pool is, Hill is definitely worth a look.