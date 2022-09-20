Fantasy Football Week 3 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position Take advantage of the robust wire while you can by Adam London 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

If you’ve stumbled out of the gate in your fantasy football league, don’t panic. There’s still plenty of time to bolster your roster through the waiver wire.

Even after the wild Week 1 that was in the NFL, wires should be ripe with impactful fantasy players who immediately can be inserted into your lineup. Whether you’re looking for a starting quarterback or you’d like some extra depth at the skill positions, virtually all of your roster needs can be addressed via the wire.

With that said, here’s a player at each primary position that you should consider scooping up. All players listed are rostered in 65% or less of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (64.3%)

Tagovailoa’s roster percentage figures to skyrocket heading into Week 3. That’s what happens with you throw six (!) touchdowns in a game, let alone against an opponent that is widely considered a legitimate playoff contender. The Dolphins quarterback made a lot of people believers this past Sunday when he torched the Baltimore Ravens for 469 yards and completed 72% of his 50 pass attempts. The third-year pro probably won’t be able to have his way with a tough Buffalo Bills defense Sunday, but Tagovailoa might become worthy of starter consideration from here on out.

Running Back: Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions (43.7%)

D’Andre Swift obviously is the guy in Detroit, but the Lions are making sure Williams sees the field with regularity. The veteran running back saw double-digit carries in both of his team’s first two games and he made the most of his opportunities in Week 1, rushing for two touchdowns. Given how shaky Detroit’s defense has looked thus far, Jared Goff and company figure to be on the field more than most offensive units across the NFL. And in order to keep Swift fresh, Williams should continue to see his fair share of work every week.

Wide Receiver: Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders (60.7%)

Putting trust in a rookie wide receiver can be a dangerous game for fantasy managers, but Dotson is looking like the real deal. The 16th overall pick in this year’s draft is living up to his first-round status, racking up a combined seven catches for 99 yards with three touchdowns through two games. It’s also worth noting that three of Washington’s next four games are against teams that currently rank in the bottom of the league in fantasy points allowed to wideouts. Even with the presence of proven veterans like Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, Dotson should be a weekly FLEX consideration until proven otherwise.

Tight End: Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers (30.7%)

Not many would have predicted that Everett would lead the Chargers in receiving yards through two games. But the veteran tight end is off to a solid start in Los Angeles, highlighted by a combined 14 targets through two weeks. The Bolts seemingly are always dealing with wide receiver injuries, so Everett’s volume might continue to stay high if LA needs its other pass-catchers to step up. Justin Herbert’s busted ribs obviously don’t help Everett’s fantasy impact, but given the scarcity of productive tight ends, it’s worth taking a shot on the sixth-year pro.