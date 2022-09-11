Field Conditions Impacting Total Between Bears and Niners by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

A little rain isn’t going to stop the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers from getting down to business in Week 1. And neither will a lot of it.

Weather is impacting playing conditions at Solider Field, with a downpour saturating the playing surface ahead of the NFC matchup. However, earlier in the week, the Bears re-sodded the field, going from Kentucky Bluegrass to a Bermuda variety, which appears to be holding the water more than the previous grass.

Soldier Field re-sodded this week from Kentucky Bluegrass to Bermuda variety, which holds water… very well pic.twitter.com/BV2ZJC2ERz — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) September 11, 2022

Poor field conditions will make it hard for either team to get any traction offensively, and that’s reflected in the betting line. FanDuel Sportsbook has dropped the total to 37.5, albeit with the over juiced to -115. Still, it’s the only contest currently lined below 41.5.

The weather could also impact fantasy production, with the ball being harder to hang onto and more of an emphasis on the running game. DFS players should adjust their rosters accordingly ahead of kick-off.