Giants, Padres National League Best Bets for September 23

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.San Diego Padres (-164) vs. Colorado Rockies (+138) Total: 11 (O -105, U -115)

The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies are set to kick off a three-game weekend series tonight from Coors Field. The Padres enter this matchup after winning two-of-three games against the St. Louis Cardinals, while the Rockies were swept in a four-game set with the San Francisco Giants. San Diego has posted a 6-4 record over their past ten games, while the Rockies are 3-7 over that same sample size. The Friars occupy the second Wild Card position in the National League, while the Rockies will continue to try and play spoiler down the stretch. There’s not much value in the Padres on the moneyline, and it’s hard to have much faith in their starting pitcher.

Pitching hasn’t been a significant strength of either team down the stretch. For a team that has the playoff aspirations that the Padres do, it’s hard to fathom that they’ve struggled as much as they have on the mound, especially when you consider some of the quality arms in their rotation. The visiting Padres are expected to send left-hander Sean Manaea to the bump, while the Rockies will be countering with right-hander Ryan Feltner. The Padres lefty has struggled, posting a 7-9 record with a 5.18 ERA and 145 strikeouts, while Feltner is 3-8 with a 6.05 ERA and 72 punchouts. Neither pitcher should inspire confidence, especially with both sides playing inside the bandbox that is Coors Field.

With both starting pitchers struggling, especially of late, it’s hard to feel comfortable considering either side to win this game outright. With that, targeting the total here makes some sense, currently set at 11. Both offenses should thrive in this matchup, so looking at the over 11 is worth consideration at -105.

Best Bet: Over 11 (-105)

The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks are set to face off for a three-game weekend series tonight from Chase Field. The Giants enter this matchup after sweeping the Colorado Rockies in a four-game series, while the Diamondbacks dropped three-of-five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Neither team has anything to play for, but the Giants have been quietly playing some solid baseball with a 6-4 record over their past ten games. Meanwhile, the D-Backs are 4-6 over that same sample size. There were higher expectations heading into the season after the Giants won the NL West last year, but those didn’t come to fruition. Still, this Giants team boasts a quality top of the rotation, and there have been bright spots along the way.

The Giants should have the edge on the mound in this series opener, which might be a surprise considering the Diamondbacks’ success with their starters. The visitors will send left-hander Carlos Rodon to the bump, while the Diamondbacks will counter with a lefty of their own in Tommy Henry. Rodon has posted a 13-8 record with a 2.84 ERA and 220 strikeouts, while Henry is 3-4 with a 5.50 ERA and 25 punchouts. It’s clear that in this battle of the left-handers, the Giants should have a clear edge, yet they only are listed as mild favorites on the moneyline at -134. There were some struggles earlier this year against the D-Backs for Rodon, but he cleaned that up in his last appearance.

With Rodon on the mound, you should trust the Giants more than the Diamondbacks. If you feel more comfortable siding with them on the moneyline, that’s a solid price, but there’s more value on their run line odds. That number is currently set at +128, and there’s a lot to like about that price.

Best Bet: Giants run line (+128)