Giants Resting Starters as They go for Sweep of the Phillies by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With nothing left to play for, the San Francisco Giants aren’t forcing the issue with their aging roster. Over half of their regulars will be on the bench when they go for a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Giants looking for sweep

Lewis Brinson – CF

Wilmer Flores – 2B

J.D. Davis – DH

Thairo Estrada – SS

Lamonte Wade – 1B

David Villar – 3B

Austin Wynns – C

Bryce Johnson – RF

Luis Gonzalez – LF

Carlos Rodon – LH — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) September 4, 2022

Brandon Crawford, Evan Longoria, Joc Pederson, Tommy LaStella, and Mike Yastremzski are missing from the lineup. That’s in addition to Joey Bart and Brandon Belt, who are currently on the injured list with ailments.

Thairo Estrada is covering shortstop, with David Villar at third base and Lewis Brinson batting leadoff and patrolling center field. Additionally, Wilmer Flores is playing second with Luis Gonzalez in left.

The Giants are five games below .500 and 9.0 games back of the Phillies for the final wild card spot. Still, with just over a month to go in the regular season, San Francisco appears intent on just running out the clock on the 2022 campaign.

Not surprisingly, the betting line at FanDuel Sportsbook has shifted towards the Phillies, with the Giants currently priced as -120 home chalk.