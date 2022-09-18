Giants Wide Receiver Kadarius Toney Will Play vs. Panthers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Kadarius Toney has been trending in the right direction all week and is poised to suit up against the Carolina Panthers. The New York Giants wide receiver was dealing with a hamstring injury leading up to Sunday’s contest, but according to Stacey, Dales will play after testing it out in pregame warm-ups.

#Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll just confirmed to me that WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is playing today. #CARvsNYG @nflnetwork — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) September 18, 2022

Toney was limited to just seven snaps in Week 1’s win over the Tennessee Titans, rushing the ball twice for 23 yards but wasn’t targeted in the passing game. He’ll face an even stingier pass defense against the Panthers, who allowed just 138 passing yards last week.

Richie James was the preferred wide receiver against the Titans, although Sterling Shepard and Kenny Golladay also featured prominently. Their contributions could take a hit, with Toney expected to shoulder a full workload.

The Giants are looking for their first 2-0 start to the season since 2009. They’ll have to overcome short betting odds as they enter Week 2 as modest +1 home underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.