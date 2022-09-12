Giants WR Kadarius Toney Played Just 7 Snaps on Sunday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Kadarius Toney’s fantasy owners could not like what they saw from the New York Giants wideout in Week 1. According to Profootballtalk, Toney played just seven snaps in the Giants’ 21-20 upset victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, totaling 23 yards on two touches.

The 23-year-old’s measly 12% snap share trailed 2018 seventh-rounder Richie James (70%) and undrafted free agent David Sills (45%). Sterling Shepard led all Giants wideouts with a 72% snap share.

One of New York’s more explosive playmakers, Toney appeared visibly frustrated on the team’s sideline, with many fans criticizing head coach Brian Daboll on social media for the speedster’s lack of involvement.

Toney missed a significant portion of training camp due to a litany of injuries, which could have played a role in Week 1’s peculiar usage. Until the former first-round pick sees an uptick in playing time, he will be impossible to trust in fantasy leagues.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Giants as -2.5 home favorites on the spread and -130 on the moneyline for Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers.