Giants WR Kadarius Toney Practices With 3rd Strings Thursday

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney was seen practicing with the third-string offense on Thursday, per Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News.

Wide receiver order on one particular 2-WR route concept during individuals today:



Shepard-Golladay

Sills-Slayton

Toney-Johnson



In slot, alone

James

Pimpleton



Robinson on the bike#Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 15, 2022

What the hell is going on with Kadarius Toney? The 23-year-old has looked stellar every time he has touched the field for the Giants, yet he only saw seven snaps in their Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans and is now the fifth wide receiver at practice. The team hasn’t given much of a reason for his lack of usage but it’s been a frustrating tango for Giants fans and Toney fantasy owners alike.

In 2021, Toney made 39 receptions on 57 targets for 420 yards in ten games. Keep an eye out for his snap count on Sunday as the next chapter of this odd storyline.

