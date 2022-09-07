Guerrero Jr., Calhoun Best American League Player Props September 7 by SportsGrid 3 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best to target on the MLB slate from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kole Calhoun isn’t a player that jumps off the page with his numbers, but his performance against tonight’s starting pitcher can’t be ignored. Calhoun has hit 12 home runs, so it’s clear he still has a solid power stroke, but he’s lacked the consistency to target him regularly. However, the right fielder has made life extremely difficult for tonight’s Houston Astros starter, which is why he can’t be passed up. The Astros are set to send righthander Cristian Javier to the bump, and although he has a solid 3.07 ERA, Calhoun has hit the cover off the ball when they’ve collided in previous matchups. In 14 at-bats against Javier, Calhoun has eight hits, including three home runs, so it’s difficult not to look towards his home run prop set at +520.

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr is at the opposite end of the spectrum. The power-hitting first baseman has clubbed 27 home runs and is presented with a solid matchup tonight. The Blue Jays are set to conclude a four-game series this evening with the Baltimore Orioles, and Guerrero Jr. has found a lot of success against this team in 2022 while also putting up good numbers against their starting pitcher Dean Kremer. In eight at-bats against Kremer, Guerrero Jr. has four hits, including three home runs, demonstrating the power and comfort he’s felt in this matchup. With Guerrero Jr. slumping of late, you can get him at a more appetizing price tag of +360 to homer, which certainly warrants consideration.

The Toronto Blue Jays are trending upwards, and they have a chance to continue extending their lead for the third Wild Card position in the American League when they visit the Baltimore Orioles. The Blue Jays are set to send youngster Alek Manoah to the bump, and he’s put together a great sophomore campaign. The big righthander owns a 13-7 record, paired with a 2.48 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 163 innings pitched. The strikeout totals don’t jump off the page, but he’s allowed one earned run or less over his last three starts and fanned six or more in each. Strikeouts have been more prominent for Manoah in the second half of the year, and he’s got an excellent value price for one of his alternate strikeout lines. If Manoah records six or more strikeouts in this matchup with the O’s, it pays out at +100.