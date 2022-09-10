Houston Astros Justin Verlander Completes Bullpen Session by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Justin Verlander completed a bullpen session Friday for the Houston Astros, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Justin Verlander threw about 30 pitches in the bullpen today and “everything went well,” pitching coach Josh Miller said. He will throw another one in a few days. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) September 9, 2022

Verlander has been on the injured list since late August with a calf injury. Before the injury, Verlander was one of the favorites for the Cy Young award in the American League. Verlander is 16-3 with a 1.84 ERA and 0.86 WHIP and has struck out 154 batters in 152 innings for the Astros this season. The Astros will be extremely careful with the ace starting pitchers as they don’t have another vital game until the divisional round of the playoffs.