How Dak Prescott Uncertainty, Week 1 Debacle Plummeted View Of Cowboys

It can be argued that in a Week 1 littered with NFL upsets, no team in the league had a worse opener than the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys not only were embarrassed on the field by Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 19-3 defeat — Dallas was the only team to not score a touchdown in Week 1 — the organization then lost its franchise cornerstone to injury with some five minutes remaining. Dak Prescott’s thumb injury required surgery earlier this week, and while the Cowboys have not placed him on injured reserve, the signal-caller reportedly will miss anywhere from four to six weeks.

Given the Cowboys’ offense looked abysmal even with Prescott on the field, the team’s transition to backup quarterback Cooper Rush further plummeted the confidence surrounding the team. NFL media pundits, oddsmakers and the general public have acknowledged that to be the case following Week 1.

Perhaps most notably, the Cowboys’ win total was slashed more than any team in the league. Dallas entered Week 1 with a win total set at over/under 10.5 at most major sportsbooks, including BetMGM Sportsbook. That now has been moved to over/under 6.5 wins on the season, a massive shift that’s not commonplace. Those who took the Under 10.5 before the campaign certainly are thrilled given the value they were able to grab from the jump. It’s worth noting 84% of the handle and 78% of bets are on the Under at BetMGM with the majority of those belonging to the 10.5.

It’s worth noting, again, Prescott’s injury is not expected to be season-ending. He is expected to return this season. And the fact Dallas was dropped by four wins despite a potential comeback in October might tell you how terrible the outside world views the entire roster. The lack of receiving options and offensive line troubles displayed in Week 1 undoubtedly aid in that.

The Cowboys also represent the second-most bets to miss the NFL playoffs on BetMGM and their odds to miss the postseason moved from +175 to -350. That’s another massive shift. Only the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks and Buccaneers have more money on them to miss the playoffs than Mike McCarthy’s team.

It’s likely bettors won’t be placing as many Under bets on the Cowboys now the markets have shifted, but the move itself hints at how many fell outside of Jerry World.