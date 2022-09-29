How Mac Jones Report Affected Patriots Team Total Vs. Packers Jones suffered a severe high ankle sprain in Week 3 by Jason Ounpraseuth 18 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Betting markets are pricing the Patriots with Brian Hoyer as the starting quarterback, but that could seemingly change come Sunday.

Mac Jones has reportedly told his teammates not to rule him out for Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers. This is in line with the possibility of the Patriots operating with two game plans with either Hoyer or Jones as the starter at Lambeau Field. The second-year quarterback suffered a severe high ankle sprain in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, but New England would have a better chance to win with Jones as the starter instead of Hoyer, at least according to market sentiments.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened the Patriots’ team total at 14.5, and that number has gone up to 15.5 with the optimism of Jones playing Sunday. There has been growing movement on the odds on that number with a shortening from -105 to -110. A previous $100 bet on the former odds would have paid out $195.24, but the updated odds would pay out $190.91.

The Patriots remain the favorite to be the lowest scoring team of Week 4 at +425 odds with the Chicago Bears, who play the New York Giants, behind at +650.

The general view is Hoyer will be the starter Sunday, something the Packers are game planning for, but the market is showing some wariness in the possibility of New England outperforming expectations with the public’s downward perception of the team.