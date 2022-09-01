How NBA Finals Odds Shifted For Cavaliers, Jazz After Donovan Mitchell Trade The Cavs just become an interesting championship contender by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Just when NBA fans thought a blockbuster trade wasn’t going to happen after Kevin Durant agreed to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, the Cavaliers dropped a bombshell.

Cleveland reportedly traded for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell on Thursday, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. In exchange, the Cavs sent Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps. Wojnarowski reported Sexton — a restricted free agent — agreed to a sign-and-trade deal with the Jazz.

The deal comes after the New York Knicks reportedly declined to pursue a deal for Mitchell, which opened the door for Cleveland general manager Koby Altman to resume talks with Utah general manager Justin Zanik that had reportedly begun weeks prior. It also marks another All-Star traded away in the same offseason, as center Rudy Gobert was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for multiple first-round picks — seemingly a trend for Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge.

Mitchell will join a Cavaliers team that features two All-Stars in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, along with a potential future All-Star in Evan Mobley. It also makes Cleveland a potential contender in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers went from 90-to-1 odds to win the NBA Finals to 30-to-1 on DraftKings Sportsbook. This means a $100 bet on the Cavs winning their second title in franchise history would pay out $3,100. On the other end of the trade, the Jazz dropped from 200-to-1 to 400-to-1 after Ainge completed Utah’s assumed rebuild by trading Mitchell. On PointsBet, the Cavs jumped from 80-to-1 to 30-to-1, according to VSiN’s Ben Fawkes.

The Celtics remain the favorites at +550 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, but Mitchell’s arrival to Cleveland could potentially complicate their road back to the NBA Finals. Those questions will be answered on the basketball court, until the season begins on Oct. 18, Cavs cans will be elated at the potential of their team, while Knicks fans will be content with bringing back R.J. Barrett.