How Oddsmakers View WNBA Semifinal Game 3 Of CT Sun-Sky

The Connecticut Sun have a massive opportunity in front of them.

After splitting the first two games of their best-of-five semifinal series against the Chicago Sky, the Sun return home for two games and a win in both contests would send them onto the WNBA Finals.

But oddsmakers see the Sun returning to Connecticut as only giving them a slim advantage for Game 3 on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. FanDuel Sportsbook made the Sun only a slight favorite at -120 while the Sun sit at -102. The spread also indicates how close oddsmakers expect the pivotal game to be with the Sun favored at -1.5 points.

It’s not surprising that oddsmakers see another tough, close battle taking place between the two teams. In the six games Connecticut and Chicago have played against one another this season, including four regular-season matchups, the largest margin of victory is eight points with three contests being decided by four points or less.

Connecticut’s odds to win the series have improved marginally since before Game 1, but FanDuel still sees the Sky coming out on top. The Sky have -138 odds to advance to the finals while the Sun sit at +112, which means a $100 bet on Connecticut would pay out a total of $212.

The Sun will look to bounce back Sunday after dropping Game 2, 85-77, with the Sky getting another terrific performance from Candance Parker. Connecticut took Game 1 of the series, 68-63.