Jaguars WR Christian Kirk Silencing Critics by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After inking a four-year, $72 million free agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars this past offseason, wide receiver Christian Kirk was widely viewed as one of the most overpaid players in the NFL.

Well, through two weeks, Kirk is proving his critics wrong.

The 25-year-old opened the season with a six-catch, 117-yard performance in Week 1. Kirk followed up that impressive showing in Week 2, recording 78 yards and two touchdowns as the Jags earned their first victory under new head coach Doug Pederson. Kirk’s 195 yards are the most he’s accumulated over a two-game stretch throughout his four-year NFL career.

Nevertheless, the former Arizona Cardinal isn’t getting caught up in his early success:

âThe way I look at it is it doesn’t say much because I’ve got to do this for all 17 weeks,â said Kirk. âAnd that’s my plan. This is just two weeks. That’s my demeanor. I’m here to do this for all 17 weeks and help this team win. Being productive and helping this team getting Ws, and putting us in position to make a playoff push, that’s all I can ask for. That’s my mentality, and that’s my attitude for the rest of the year.â

Kirk will look to keep things going in Week 3 when the Jags travel to LA to battle the Chargers (1-1).

FanDuel Sportsbook has Jacksonville as +7 road underdogs on the spread and +245 on the moneyline.