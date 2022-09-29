Jaguars WR Zay Jones Did Not Practice on Thursday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Jones was one of the most popular waiver wire adds in fantasy football this week and now there’s concern about his availability for all his new owners. This is a new report as of Thursday so there are not many details on the severity, but this will be a situation to monitor as we await his practice designation for Friday. The Jaguars head to Philadelphia on Sunday to take on the undefeated Eagles.

In three games this season, Jones has made 19 receptions on 24 targets for 173 yards and a touchdown. If he is unable to go, expect Marvin Jones Jr. to likely see an uptick in routes and potentially production on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds

The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently 6.5-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.