Jerry Jeudy Questionable for the Denver Broncos by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

The Denver Broncos have listed Jerry Jeudy as questionable to play Sunday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos’ official website reports.

Quinn Meinerz, Pat Surtain II, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Josey Jewell, Billy Turner, Tyrie Cleveland, Jonathon Cooper, Dre’Mont Jones and Mike Purcell are questionable for the Broncos for Sunday night, per Nathaniel Hackett.



Darius Phillips was the only guy ruled out. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) September 23, 2022

Jeudy had to leave the game versus the Houston Texans in the first quarter last week after suffering a rib injury. Jeudy couldn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday before getting in a limited practice session on Friday. The Broncos play Sunday night which will give Jeudy a few extra hours to heal, but he’s questionable at best. Even if Jeudy can lineup and play Sunday, he will not find the going easy versus a tough San Francisco 49ers defense. At this point, Courtland Sutton could be the number one target of quarterback Russell Wilson either way.