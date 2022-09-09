Jets RB Michael Carter to see Heavy Workload? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

When the New York Jets selected running back Breece Hall in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, many fans expected the former Iowa State standout to be Gang Green’s unquestioned number one option in the backfield.

However, heading into Week 1, the Jets appear to have other plans.

Takeaways from OC Mike LaFleur:

* Switch to Flacco: “Yeah, there’s an adjustment, not the adjustment you all think.”

* Studied 1,100 plays of Michigan tape to get feel for new Ravens DC Michael Macdonald.

* Michael Carter: “The heartbeat of our offense.” (Cont) — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 8, 2022

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, New York’s offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur described fellow rusher Michael Carter as the “heartbeat of our offense.”

Currently listed as the Jets RB1, Carter is coming off a solid rookie campaign in which he tallied 964 total yards (639 rushing, 325 receiving) and four touchdowns. While the majority of fantasy players selected Hall in the mid-to-early rounds, Carter could prove to be the better value if he earns a larger share of the carries than anticipated.

A lot can change as the season progresses, but Carter appears to be the safer bet entering Week 1 and can be started as a viable FLEX option in all formats. As for Hall, owners may want to take a wait-and-see approach before thrusting the rookie into their lineup.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Jets as +6.5 home underdogs on the spread and +250 on the moneyline.