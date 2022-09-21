Leafs GM Kyle Dubas Unfazed by Contract Status by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Could 2022-23 be the final year at the helm for Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas?

Dubas enters the upcoming season on an expiring deal, leaving many Leafs fans wondering what fate lies ahead for the 36-year-old.

Despite his current lame duck status, Dubas insists it will not be a distraction for himself or his team:

“I don’t obviously decide what the organization wants to do. I can only control what I can do each day. My view of it is that if we have the year that we’re capable of and the team plays the way that it’s capable of, my situation will get taken care of without issue. I don’t worry about it,” said Dubas.

Promoted to general manager in May 2018, Dubas has constructed a Leafs’ roster that, while achieving great regular season success, has failed to make it out of the first round of the postseason each of the last four years. Putting an end to that drought would surely go a long way in the Sault Ste. Marie native sticking with the organization long-term.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Leafs holding the third-best Stanley Cup odds at +1000.