LeGarrette Blount Predicts This Bengals Player To Hit Rushing Prop

Joe Burrow and the Bengals had their “get right” game at the expense of the New York Jets in Week 3, and Cincinnati now move on to take on the upstart Dolphins in “Thursday Night Football.”

Miami took advantage of the Florida heat against the Bills in Week 3, and despite the “butt punt,” they emerged victorious over Buffalo. Despite an unbeaten record, the Dolphins are a consensus four-point underdog to the reigning AFC Champions with the total at a consensus 47.

NESN Bets analysts Claudia Bellofatto and LeGarrette Blount previewed the game on the “Ultimate Betting Show” on Wednesday, and the former New England Patriots running back predicted Joe Burrow to go Over his rushing prop. Here is how most major sportsbooks have the Over on the Bengals quarterback’s rushing prop lined up:

DraftKings: 10.5 (-120)

BetMGM: 10.5 (-120)

Caesars: 10.5 (-117)

Bet 365: 11.5 (-110)

Blount noted Burrow had hit over 12 rushing yards in his last two of his last three games. In Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Burrow had 47 yards on six rush attempts, and in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, the 25-year-old had 26 yards on four rush attempts. The Bengals were in relative control against the Jets, and Burrow did not face the same amount of pressure as he did in the first two games of the 2022 season.

Cincinnati’s offensive line is still vulnerable, even with the upgrades they made in the offseason, and Blount believes Burrow will have to use his legs to give the Bengals a chance at a win Thursday.

A $100 bet on DraftKings and BetMGM would pay out $183.33, the same bet on Caesars would pay out $185.47, and the same bet on Bet365 would pay out $190.91. While Bet365 does have the best odds, you do get a yard discount on other books, which is why shopping for the best line is always an important factor when betting on props.