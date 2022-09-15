Lions RB D'Andre Swift Misses 2nd Straight Practice Thursday by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) was held out of a second-consecutive practice on Thursday, per Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit.

Not practicing Thursday for Lions

– LG Jonah Jackson

– C Frank Ragnow

– RB D’Andre Swift

– CB Amani Oruwariye (was doing stretches with a trainer after warmups then went to locker room)



Returned to practice:

– LT Taylor Decker

– DT Michael Brockers — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) September 15, 2022

Although Swift said earlier in the week that his ankle is fine, this is slightly concerning for Lions fans and Swift fantasy owners. Two days of DNP is never a good sign, but Swift will have Friday to post at least a limited designation to show that he’s at least making an attempt to play on Sunday.

In Week 1, Swift attempted 15 rushes for 144 yards and a touchdown along with three receptions for 31 yards. He led the league with a blazing 9.6 yards per rushing attempt. If he is unable to play on Sunday against the Commanders, expect backup Jamaal Williams to take on a hefty part of the workload.

Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions Odds

The Detroit Lions are currently 1.5-point favorites on Sunday against the Washington Commanders with the total set at 48.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.