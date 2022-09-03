Los Angeles Dodgers IF Gavin Lux is Out of Friday's Lineup by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Los Angeles Dodgers scratched Gavin Lux from the lineup Friday, Rowan Kavner of Fox Sports reports.

Gavin Lux was scratched. He said his back is still bugging him. Trea Turner is not in the lineup today for the first time this year. https://t.co/8Pmxexhr1s — Rowan Kavner (@RowanKavner) September 2, 2022

The Dodgers report the injury to his back but haven’t stated how long he may be out of the lineup. Lux also had a neck injury in late August that cost him three games. Lux is batting .293 on the season with six home runs, 42 RBIs, seven SBs, and 62 runs in 115 games.

The Dodgers have little to play for until the playoffs begin, as they have locked up the National League West with a 17-game lead over the San Diego Padres. Although they lost two of three games to the New York Mets earlier this week, they still hold a seven-game lead over the Mets in the loss column for home-field advantage in the NL.