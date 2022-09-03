Los Angeles Dodgers P Andrew Heaney Won't Start on Sunday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Andrew Heaney won’t start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

LHP Andrew Heaney will not start for #Dodgers on Sunday.



Now a TBA — Jeff Sanders (@sdutSanders) September 3, 2022

The Dodgers did not release or state a reason for why Heaney will miss the game so it’s unknown if he is dealing with some kind of injury or if the Dodgers are just giving him extra time to rest. Heaney did just come off the injured list in late July. The Dodgers have also not announced who will oppose the San Diego Padres in that Sunday night game.