Magic F Jonathan Isaac Limited to Individual Work by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Orlando Magic beat writer Khobi Price, forward Jonathan Isaac will not participate in full team practices at the onset of training camp, which is scheduled to begin on September 27.

Weltman says Jonathan Isaac won't participate in full team practices to start camp.



Will be integrated slowly depending on how he responds to individual work. https://t.co/kFTdoMt6KX — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) September 26, 2022

“Jonathan will be integrated slowly,” said Orlando’s president of basketball operations, Jeff Weltman. “He’s still doing his individual rehabilitation…He’s still ramping up…We’re hopeful to have him back during the season, and I won’t put a timetable on that as usual. Wanna give him the best possible space to get his work done.”

The sixth overall selection in the 2017 draft, Isaac has missed the past two seasons after tearing his ACL in the 2020 Orlando Bubble. He also underwent surgery this past March to repair a right hamstring injury suffered during rehab.

While the 24-year-old continues to make good progress, Weltman’s comments indicate there is still a vast degree of uncertainty over when Isaac will officially return to the court.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Magic at +1400 odds to make the postseason.