Mariners, Astros American League Best Bets for September 2 by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are multiple games tonight on the American League schedule, and there’s value to be found. Below, you can find our AL best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.Seattle Mariners (-142) vs. Cleveland Guardians (+120) Total: 7.5 (O -114, U -106)

The Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians will kick off a three-game series tonight from Progressive Field. The Mariners enter after sweeping the Detroit Tigers in a three-game set and have now won four straight overall, while the Guardians dropped two-of-three meetings with the Baltimore Orioles. These teams met last weekend for a four-game series, which ultimately saw the Mariners win three of the four matchups. Seattle has now posted a 7-3 record over their past ten games and sits in sole possession of the top Wild Card position in the American League, while the Guardians own a one-game lead over the Minnesota Twins for the first spot in the AL Central. This series will be important for both sides, and the Mariners should have an edge on the mound in the opening pitching matchup which will feature a top arm they acquired at the trade deadline.

Pitching has been a more significant strength for these clubs than many expected entering the season, which should be highlighted in this opening matchup. The Mariners are expected to send righthander Luis Castillo to the bump, while the Guardians will be countering with Zach Plesac. Castillo has been dominant, especially in his time with the Mariners since being acquired from the Cincinnati Reds, owning a 5-5 record with a 2.85 ERA and 129 strikeouts, while Plesac is 3-11 with a 4.39 ERA and 99 punchouts.

The Mariners are decent-sized favorites on the moneyline at -142, warranted by how well they are currently playing. The Guardians have just a 4-6 record over their past ten games, and with the way the M’s have played with Castillo on the bump, siding with them on the run line has some value at +122.

Best Bet: Mariners run line (+122)

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels will begin a three-game series tonight from Angel Stadium. The AL West-leading Astros enter this matchup after winning both games against the Texas Rangers, while the Angels took two-of-three games from the New York Yankees. Even with the Angels playing more consistently of late, they still own just a 5-5 record over their past ten games, while the Astros have now won three straight overall and are 7-3 over that same stretch. Things have been going about as well as you could hope for the Astros, who lead the American League by five games over the Yankees and sit comfortably atop the AL West.

Pitching should favor the Astros in this series-opening matchup, even with the Angels still sending one of their most consistent arms to the bump. The Astros will open up things by sending Lance McCullers Jr. to the mound, while the Angels will be countering with Reid Detmers. McCullers has been dominant since returning from an early season injury and has a 1-1 record with a 1.69 ERA and 13 strikeouts, while Detmers is 5-4 with a 3.47 ERA and 99 punchouts. McCullers has done an excellent job of adding more pitching depth to the Astros rotation, and his emergence gives them options as they head down the stretch.

The Astros are playing excellently right now, and they’ve had success against the Angels this year, winning five of the last six matchups. There’s some value present with the Astros tonight on the run line, which is currently priced with plus-money at +114.

Best Bet: Astros run line (+114)